Anti-corruption seeks asset details of Farhat Shehzadi, husband

LAHORE: Anti-corruption Punjab has sought record of properties owned by former first lady Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

Farhat Shehzadi is currently abroad. The NAB and anti-corruption have accused her and her husband of corruption. The couple is being a number of cases.

The body has sought details of assets of Farhat Shehzadi and her husband from the financial institution over charges of alleged corruption.

Sources further said the letters have also been dispatched to the deputy commissioners of Punjab for details.

According to the NAB, 117 bank accounts including four foreign accounts of the Farhat Shehzadi and her husband were also found during the investigation of money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income.

“Huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million has been found in Farah’s account during last three years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile,” the anti-corruption body said in a press release.