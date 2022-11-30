Farhat Shehzadi seeks PEMRA’s action against Geo Tv, Khanzada

Farhat Shehzadi, aka Farah Gogi, has filed a complaint with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for action against Geo Tv and Journalist Shahzaib Khanzada for leveling ‘baseless’ allegations in Toshakhana watch selling case, ARY News reported.

Umer Farooq Zahoor, who reportedly has the luxury watch sold by the PM, had claimed in the Geo News program that Farah sold him the watch for Rs330 million in Dubai in April 2019.

Umer had claimed that a close friend of the first lady sold the watch to him directly. Farhat Shehzadi in her plea filed through her lawyer Azhar Siddique stated that false allegations were leveled against her in a program hosted by Shahzaib Khanzada at Geo Tv in the Toshakhana wristwatch case.

The complainant said she did not visit Dubai nor met Umer Farooq. Terming the program against the PEMRA laws and judgments of the judiciary, Farhat Shehzadi demanded action against the Geo Tv administration and its anchorperson Shahzaib Khanzada.

It is worth mentioning here that Farhat Shehzadi on Tuesday served a defamation notice of Rs5 billion to Umer Farooq Zahoor, Journalist Shahzaib Khanzada and Geo Tv.

An Rs5 billion defamation notice served through Azhar Siddiq Advocate said criminal cases would also be filed against Farooq, Geo Tv and Shahzaib Khanzada for defaming Farhat Shehzadi.

Farhat Shehzadi said the allegations were only meant to defame her and make Imran Khan controversial.

The notice has demanded an apology from Umer Farooq, Geo Tv, and Shahzaib Khanzada within seven days or face a defamation suit.

