Farhat Shehzadi to file Rs5b defamation suit against Umer Farooq, Shahzaib Khanzada

Farhat Shehzadi, aka Farah Gogi, has announced filing an Rs5 billion defamation suit against Umer Farooq Zahoor and Journalist Shahzaib Khanzada, ARY News reported.

According to details, a close friend of former first lady Farhat Shehzadi has announced filing a defamation lawsuit against Umer Farooq Zahoor and Journalist Shahzaib Khanzada for launching a derogatory campaign against her.

An Rs5 billion defamation notice would be issued to the two above-mentioned people, said Azhar Siddiq Advocate. Criminal cases would also be filed against the two for defaming Farhat Shehzadi, he added.

Azhar Siddiq Advocate added that they plan to file cases against Geo News for launching a baseless defamatory propaganda campaign against Farhat Shehzadi. The draft for the suit has been prepared and would be submitted soon, he added.

Farhat Shehazadi did not visit Dubai in 2019, so how can she sell the watch to Umer Farooq Zahoor?, Azhar Siddiq said.

Umer Farooq Zahoor, who reportedly has the luxury watch sold by the PM, had claimed in the Geo News program that Farhat Shehzadi sold him the watch for Rs330 million in Dubai in April 2019.

Umer had claimed that Farhat Shehzadi sold the watch to him directly.

