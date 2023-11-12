Farhat Shehzadi’s alleged secret passport surfaces

In a shocking revelation, sources have disclosed that Farhat Shehzadi, widely known as Farah Gogi, allegedly travelled outside Pakistan using a Vanuatu passport facilitated by a prominent property tycoon, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources revealed that former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi allegedly acquired the passport through the tycoon’s son mere days before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government faced dismissal through a successful no-confidence motion.

Reportedly, a substantial payment of $130,000 was made by the tycoon’s son for the Vanuatu passport, handed over to Bushra Begum on March 28, 2022. She then handed over the passport to Farhat Shehzadi.

On April 3, days before the no-confidence vote succeeded in removing Khan, Gogi left the country on her Pakistani passport.

However, she travelled the rest of the way on her Vanuatu passport to keep her movement secret from investigation agencies.

Sources further assert that Gogi’s international travels and financial transactions were conducted exclusively through the Vanuatu passport.

Recent reports also suggest a substantial increase of Rs4,520 million in her assets between 2017 and 2020.