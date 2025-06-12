IHC bars FIA from harassing PPP leader Farhatullah Babar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing former Senator Farhatullah Babar, ARY News reported.

The court issued notices to the FIA, the Ministry of Interior, and other respondents, directing them to submit their replies by the last week of June.

Babar’s counsel argued that the former senator has been subjected to repeated illegal notices and summons by the FIA. The agency initiated an inquiry on March 25 following a citizen’s complaint accusing Babar of tax evasion and acquiring illegal assets.

The lawyer stated that Babar does not know the complainant and was not provided a copy of the complaint when he appeared before the FIA on March 28.

On April 11, the FIA sent a detailed questionnaire comprising 12 questions via WhatsApp, the counsel added.

The IHC adjourned the hearing until the last week of June, granting the respondents time to respond to the allegations of harassment raised in the petition.

Its worth mentioning here that an inquiry was initiated against former presidential spokesperson and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Farhatullah Babar.

According to reports, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued a questionnaire, directing him to respond within seven days.

The FIA asked for complete information regarding Farhatullah Babar properties, bank accounts, and vehicles.

In addition, Farhatullah Babar was instructed to submit asset details of his wife and children, as well as disclose any foreign funding received during his tenure as senator.