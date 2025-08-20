Farooq Sattar demands resignation of Karachi mayor after rain havoc

Senior MQM-Pakistan leader Dr. Farooq Sattar has demanded that Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab resign from his post after rain havoc.

During a late-night visit to rain-affected areas of Surjani Town, Sattar expressed anger over the failure to drain rainwater, saying that the claims of local representatives had been washed away in the streets of Karachi.

“We can afford the salaries and perks, but we cannot carry the burden of this mayor,” he remarked, criticizing the city’s administration.

Farooq Sattar further said it appears there is a “national consensus to destroy Karachi,” urging the federal government to change its attitude.

He suggested that while Karachi may not be declared a disaster-hit zone, the city should at least be given tax relief in this difficult time.

Read more: 30 rescued from flooded call center in Karachi’s PECHS

The MQM leader also lashed out at the PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and PTI for failing to manage the post-rain situation, questioning how many storm drains had been cleaned and whether any effective rain emergency was put in place.

He praised Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, noting that despite having no official resources or public funds, he had turned his largely ceremonial office into a practical and exemplary role.

“We have been out since morning and have now completed our visit of Karachi. MQM has fulfilled yet another promise,” Sattar added.