Farooq Sattar calls for MQM-P exit from federal govt over Sindh governor removal

Karachi: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) expressed shock over the removal of Kamran Tessori as Sindh Governor, saying the party was not consulted about the decision.

The federal government has nominated PML-N veteran Nehal Hashmi to replace Tessori as governor.

In a statement, MQM-P said it only learned about the change through media reports and was not taken into confidence by the federal authorities. The party added that it is reviewing its course of action in response to the decision.

Meanwhile, speaking to ARY News, MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar strongly reacted, saying the governor’s post in Sindh has traditionally been held by MQM-P, and the party is being deprived of its constitutional right to this position.

Given such a unilateral decision, MQM-P has no justification to remain in the federal government. “We should immediately exit the federal government,” he added.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has forwarded a summary to the President of Pakistan for approval. The PM also held a meeting with Nehal Hashmi, congratulating him on his appointment as Sindh Governor.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah were also present during the meeting.

Nehal Hashmi has served as a PML-N senator from March 2015 to March 2021.

The news of the removal of incumbent Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who is affiliated with the MQM-P, was recently circulating on social media.

There have been concerns from the Sindh government since 2024 about Tessori’s role as the governor.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had repeatedly demanded the removal of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, citing concerns over the misuse of the Governor House for political purposes.