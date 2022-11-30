Farooq Sattar cross-examined in MQM London properties case

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar has been cross-examined in the MQM London properties case on the third day of proceedings at UK’s Properties and Business Division of the High Court, ARY News reported.

Farooq Sattar was cross-examined by MQM Founder Altaf Hussain’s counsel Richard Slade in the MQM properties dispute case.

Sattar, on the third day of proceedings, apprised the UK’s high court regarding the situation after Hussain’s controversial speech on August 22 – 2016 and the expulsion of the then party chief.

Hussain’s lawyer questioned whether the MQM founder was removed from the political party by Sattar after being pressurised under Rangers’ custody. Sattar replied that there was no conspiracy in that decision as it was a unanimous decision for saving the political party from severe consequences.

Sattar further detailed that Rangers questioned him about the persons who chanted controversial slogans and those who responded to the slogans.

The lawyer further questioned whether he was pressurised by Rangers to expel the MQM founder from the political party. He said that Rangers did not force him to expel the MQM founder but it was his own decision.

He detailed that the matter related to the expulsion of the MQM founder was not discussed in his conversation with Nadeem Nusrat. Sattar added he did not break any law as the party’s founder had himself announced to give control to MQM leadership in Karachi.

He claimed that MQM Pakistan leadership had amended its constitution on August 31, 2016, and curtailed the powers of Altaf Hussain with a two-thirds majority.

It is pertinent to mention here that another MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat will also appear before the UK high court to record his testimony.

MQM Founder Altaf Hussain is facing proceedings before the UK high court after MQM Pakistan petitioned to get control of seven London properties worth over £10 million belonging to the political party.

