Farooq Sattar to invite MQM-P in his faction’s Mehfil-e-Samaa

DUBAI: Disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar has decided to invite the MQM-P leaders in a programme hosted by his faction of the party, sources said.

The initiative being taken after a recent meeting of Sattar with former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad in Dubai, in which they discussed the political situation of the country.

Farooq Sattar’s Organisation Restoration Committee holding a programme of ‘Mehfil-e-Samaa’ on Sunday and the faction has decided to invite MQM-P leadership in the programme, sources said.

A delegation of the Organisation Restoration Committee on the instructions of Sattar will visit the MQM-P Bahadurabad office today to present invitation to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and invite him to the program, according to sources.

Farooq Sattar’s faction organizing the Mehfil-e-Samaa on Sunday at PIB Stadium.

Farooq Sattar in his Dubai meeting with Ishratul Ebad agreed to formulate a joint strategy to address the issues of urban areas of Sindh.

Sattar called for finalizing a charter of stability, development and prosperity to cope with the challenges.

