Friday, November 24, 2023
Farooq Sattar invites Afaq Ahmed to join MQM-P

KARACHI: Former federal minister Farooq Sattar has invited Afaq Ahmed, the chairman of Mohajir Qaumi Movement to join Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported on Friday. 

According to details, MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar invited the Chairman of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement, Afaq Ahmed to join MQM-P for the sake of betterment of the community. 

Farooq Sattar welcomed those who have already joined the MQM-P, saying this is the time for unity and urged Afaq Ahmed to leave his stubbornness.

Efforts are underway for the unification of the MQM fractions.

Earlier this year, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori met with Mohajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed at his residence.

The Sindh governor was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at MQM-H chief residence.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the current political situation, the unification of the MQM factions and other matters pertaining to Urban Sindh.

