Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal meet Sindh governor

KARACHI: After Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar called on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, ARY News reported on Monday.

Disgruntled MQM leaders Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar held separate meetings with the Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at the Governor’s House today.

They discussed the overall political situation and development projects of Karachi in the meeting.

Sources told ARY News that Sindh Governor Tessori had earlier expressed his willingness to see the merger of all MQM factions to strengthen the political parties. It was learnt that Kamal, Sattar and Tessori agreed on increasing cooperation and unity for the development and stability of the metropolis.

Sources said that a breakthrough is likely in days ahead regarding the merger of the MQM factions.

A few days ago, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and expressed concern over the non-implementation of the agreement signed with the federal government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

According to details, an MQM-P delegation – which comprises party Convener Khalid Maqbool, Wasim Akhtar, Aminul Haque, Khawaja Izhar and Abdul Waseem – called on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

During the meeting, matters related to the political situation, local government (LG) elections, agreement with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the law and order situation came under discussion.

MQM-P leaders expressed concern over the non-implementation of the agreement signed with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), urging Governor Sindh to talk to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and resolve the matter immediately.

“Implementation of delimitations of constituencies and Local Government (LG) Act has become inevitable”, the party leaders said, calling on PPP to ‘stop making excuses’ and implement the agreement.

Sources told ARY News that Kamran Tessori assured the party leaders to resolve the matter with Pakistan People’s Party as soon as possible.

