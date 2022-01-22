Farooq Sattar spills the beans on 12 May, August 22 episodes

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar has made startling revelations over the role of his ex-party in the 12 May incident, divisions within the party post-August-22 episode and offers being made to him to join other mainstream political groups.

The incumbent head of the MQM restoration committee made these revelations in an exclusive interview to ARY NEWS and said that he had not made any contact with the MQM-London and its chief, day after announcing to part ways with him on August 22, 2016.

“Nadeem Nusrat telephoned me and conveyed that MQM founder was seeking forgiveness over his speech and asked me to share his apology during the presser on August 23,” Sattar said and added that he however refused to share the apology saying that he has nothing to do with it now.

“MQM founder’s brother-in-law Younus bhai also wanted to meet me but I refused him,” he said and added that had he made a contact with London then how it would be possible to hide it from the intelligence agencies.

He further shared that after parting ways with London, some people wanted to make him a dummy head in a similar way, Khalid Maqbool is acting nowadays.

“However, I refused and it resulted in all of them turning against me,” he said and regretted that this was the prize these party leaders gave him for rescuing them after the August 22 episode.

He further shared that local bodies tenure during Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s era was among the worst local government tenure for the party and blamed that MQM-P became a B-team of PPP in indulging in corrupt practices during that period.

Speaking on violent acts committed by the party, Farooq Sattar said it should be determined if an armed wing was established by the party itself or there were some youngsters who were doing it on their own.

Sharing details on offers being made to him for joining from multiple parties, Farooq Sattar said that PML-N offered him to join the party with a better package while offers were also made from PPP and PTI.

“However I decided against them and turned down their requests,” he said.

Opening up regarding violent acts on 12 May 2007, the ex-MQM leader said all parties were involved in the violent acts on the day.

He, however, admitted that MQM should not have taken out a rally on the day and even the coordination committee tried to persuade the party’s founder over it, however, he refused to pay heed and said that the rally should be taken out at any cost.

