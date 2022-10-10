Farooq Sattar to join MQM soon: Governor Kamran Tessori

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori claimed on Monday that Farooq Sattar will join the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) soon, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News, Governor Kamran Tessori said that MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui wanted other dissident leaders to return to the political party.

He said that MQM-P had sent some names for the governor’s slot to the Centre which was not approved. In the second phase, two more names were sent to the federal government including his name and Waseem Akhtar, he added.

The Sindh governor said that they waited for four months after recommending Nasreen Jalil for the governor’s slot, however, her name was not approved due to her ailment. Tessori added that he will not comment openly on different issues due to the coalition government.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kamran Tessori took oath as the 34th governor of Sindh.

He was administered oath by Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmad Ali M. Shaikh at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

The event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, cabinet members, officials, diplomats, along with others.

The new governor has replaced Imran Ismail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who had resigned following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

After his appointment as governor Sindh, Tessori resigned from the post of Deputy Convenor of the MQM Liaison Committee.

