Farooq Sattar’s mother passes away at 94

Muttahida Qoumi Movement’s veteran leader Farooq Sattar’s mother passed away from a long illness, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Farooq Sattar’s mother died at the age of 94. She was terminally ill for a while and was admitted to a local hospital. Her last rites and funeral have not been announced yet.

Political and social personalities have expressed their grief over the demise of Farooq’s mother. Convener MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan and Wasim Akhtar called upon Sattar to offer condolences.

Former Governor Ishrat-ul-Ibad, Chairman Muhajjir Qoumi Movement Afaq Ahmed, Anees advocate and Haider Abbas Rizvi also offered their condolences to Farooq Sattar.

On Wednesday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s mother, Zareen Ara Bukhari, passed away in Karachi, battling cancer.

As per spokesperson Zardari House, the deceased was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days. After remaining at the medical facility, she passed away today.

Following the news of his mother’s demise, the ex-president left Islamabad for Karachi. According to the family sources, Asif Ali Zardari’s mother will be laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard of Balu Ja Kubba in Nawabshah.

