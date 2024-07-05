Farrukh H Khan quits as PSX CEO

KARACHI The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PS) Chief Operating Officer(CEO) Farrukh H Khan on Friday quit from his office, ARY News reported.

According to official statement from the PSX, Mr. Farrukh H Khan has tendered his resignation from the position of CEO PSX in order to pursue other opportunities.

“The board has called an emergent meeting today (Friday), July 05,2024, to consider his resignation, any subsequent announcement will be made shortly.” the PSX statement read.

Farrukh H Khan joined PSX in February 2020 at the time when Covid outbreak took place in Pakistan. The pandemic had taken an early toll on Pakistan’s market, but there was panic elsewhere, too. The FTSE and S&Ps all fell. A few months later, the PSX was the target of a terrorist attack that took the lives of three security personnel, according to a statement at that time.

Read more: PSX touches historic high

The KSE-100 Index benchmark of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged by 49.13 points, a percent change of 0.06 to close at 80,282.80 points on Thursday against 80,233.67 points the last working day.

During the intraday trade, the 100 index touched the all-time high of PSX reaching 80,888.86 points, while the market witnessed a low of 80,134.89 points, before settling on a positive note.