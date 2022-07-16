Farrukh Habib clarifies about ‘leaked chat’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib has responded to a ‘chat’ allegedly leaked by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

A video has been circulating on the internet which shows a chat between Farrukh Habib and Khalid Sindhu – who is being called a PTI worker. It shows Sindhu sending a bunch of pictures of ID cards to the PTI leader that he allegedly bought on his instructions.

ن لیگ کاجھوٹا پراپیگنڈا عیاں ہوگیا ہے عوام عمران خان کیساتھ ہے۔

ووٹر کو ہراساں کرنا، ووٹ خریداری ن لیگ کر رہی ہے۔ چیلینج ہے کوئی ایسا what’s app message دکھا دے جس پر میں نے کسی کو ووٹ یا ID card لینے کی ہدایت دی ہو۔ @FarrukhHabibISF #بلا_چلاؤ_ملک_بچاؤ

pic.twitter.com/BindFJJIWo — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 16, 2022

Responding to the video, the PTI leader said the “chat leaked by the PML-N does not indicate that I gave instructions to collect ID cards.”

Farrukh Habib further said that he is only campaigning in this constituency, circulating the party’s message and mobilising. He added that the PML-N created fake chats.

“I have met this person [Sindhu] only once in the last week of June. I did not meet him after that neither directed him to do something,” he clarified.

