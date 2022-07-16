Sunday, July 17, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Farrukh Habib clarifies about ‘leaked chat’

test

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib has responded to a ‘chat’ allegedly leaked by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

A video has been circulating on the internet which shows a chat between Farrukh Habib and Khalid Sindhu – who is being called a PTI worker. It shows Sindhu sending a bunch of pictures of ID cards to the PTI leader that he allegedly bought on his instructions.

Responding to the video, the PTI leader said the “chat leaked by the PML-N does not indicate that I gave instructions to collect ID cards.”

Farrukh Habib further said that he is only campaigning in this constituency, circulating the party’s message and mobilising. He added that the PML-N created fake chats.

“I have met this person [Sindhu] only once in the last week of June. I did not meet him after that neither directed him to do something,” he clarified.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

spot_img

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.