‘Do More’ policy behind imposition of imported govt: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib said that the “imported” government is imposed to revive the “Do More” policy of United States.

Farrukh Habib’s statement comes after the US and India both called on Pakistan to take more steps to tackle terrorism.

The PTI leader said the world knows that now they have a government in Pakistan which cannot give a strong response to them in return, adding that the “imported government” led by Shehbaz Sharif is there to implement US and Indian agenda.

Farrukh Habid said that PTI leaders have appeared in the foreign funding case against party in the Election Commission of Pakistan. He challenged the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif to also attend the hearing.

