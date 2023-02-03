Farrukh Habib raises objections over Parliament Lodges operation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on Friday raised objections over the Parliamentary Lodges operation, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, Farrukh Habib said that after the PTI government tenure, he did not use the Parliament Lodges.

“If I was informed by the authorities, I would have come and opened the door. They would not have to break the lock,” said Farrukh Habib.

He added that the operation in the empty rooms of Parliament Lodges shows the intention of the government, he said that PTI leaders do not care about such actions.

While answering a question regarding the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry, he said that the court asked police three times to produce the PTI vice president in the court but instead they took him to Islamabad.

READ: FAWAD CHAUDHARY’S HOUSE AT MINISTERS’ ENCLAVE SEALED

Earlier in the day, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched an operation to vacate the suites in Parliament Lodges from former Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the acceptance of 123 resignations.

The footage aired on news channels showed CDA officials along with police personnel breaking the locks and forcefully vacating the suites in the presence of the Assistant Commissioner City and the magistrate.

According to the reports, the CDA officials vacated suites at the Parliament Lodges belonging to former PTI MNAs including Farrukh Habib, Shabbir Haider Qureshi, Shahid Khattak and Zahoor Ahmad Qureshi, whereas, more than eight ex-lawmakers voluntarily vacated their rooms.

