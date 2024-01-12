Top PTI, IPP leaders opt out of election race

LAHORE: In a surprise move, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Farrukh Habib and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafqat Mahmood have withdrawn from February 8 general elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), former Punjab minister Shafqat Mahmood said that he has withdrawn the nominations papers, submitted for Lahore’s NA-128 and PA-170.

The PTI leader said that he wasn’t a candidate from any constituency.

Correction NA 128 https://t.co/jyQmOGGGZC — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile, IPP leader Farrukh Habib withdrew nomination papers, submitted for NA-102 and NA-101 and PA-114 and PA-115, Faisalabad.

In a statement, the former minister’s counsel claimed that he had withdrawn from elections over ‘personal issues’, ruling out any political reason in this regard.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended the nomination withdrawal time until 9 pm Friday night for the convenience of political parties and candidates.

According to a statement from an ECP spokesperson, the extension in the nomination withdrawal time has been made to facilitate political parties and candidates.

The last day for candidate withdrawals was Friday, January 12th within office hours.