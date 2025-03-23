Farshi Shalwar – An essential this Eid-ul-Fitr?

Farshi Shalwar? Is it the ultimate style trend for women this Eid-ul-Fitr? What the hype is all about?

The decades-old staple of every fashion girlie’s closet, Farshi Shalwar is back – not sure if to stay, but definitely to rule Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, and no girl (or maybe even guy) is ready to celebrate their Eid without sheer khurma, lots of sweets, Eidi and a Farshi Shalwar to complete the celebrations.

What the hype is all about?

Like many fashion trends of the 80s or 90s (aka our moms’ generation) which have made a smashing comeback in recent years and had the fashionistas rushing to raid their mothers’ closets, this one trend has also been in the coming for a couple of years at this point.

However, this one had a tough fate in finding adaptability to the Pakistani women, who were initially of the belief that Farshi Shalwars are only for the tall and slim.

But hey, not at all!

Whatever size, height or figure you are, Farshi Shalwars does not discriminate and you can surely pull off one if you want and are sure to find a suitable one for you in the shopping malls and designer stores, filled with a huge variety of them – be it solids, printed, patterned, embellished; You name it!

But, even if you don’t, or want to wear an absolutely exclusive design, while also being on a fashion bandwagon, worry not!

Because Pakistani tailors have aced the art of stitching a perfect Farshi Shalwar and will make you one (only if you get lucky with them though), as per your required measurements, favourite colours and preferred patterns!

So, are you going to be a Farshi Shalwar girl this Eid, or are you the one giving this one a miss?

