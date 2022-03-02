‘They branded us as divorced couple’: Faryal Mehmood spills the beans

Pakistani actor-model Faryal Mehmood spoke about her separation rumors with co-actor Daniyal Raheel, complained to have been tagged as a ‘divorced couple’ when the two were married.

Recently, the ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyan’ actor sat down with a local media agency for a tell-all interview, speaking about separation with former husband Daniyal Raheel, countering online trolls, and much more.

Addressing the 2020 headlines, her overly discussed divorce with then-husband Daniyal Raheel, son of veteran artist Simi Raheel, the actor said: “The reason why I didn’t want to talk about it is that it’s not just me who is involved.”

“I don’t want to talk about my ex-husband and his family, who are also prominently involved in the media. Whatever happened between the two of us, I would never want to dish out the details of it.”

“It’s our personal lives, don’t say mean things about it. It happened because it was bound to happen, you know. It’s fine.”

However, the actor complained of being tagged as ‘divorced’ when she wasn’t. “When the rumors about us separating blew up on the internet, we were actually together and fine. They just branded us as a divorced couple.”

Furthermore, Faryal disclosed of still getting messages from people pitying for her, but she said to have been at ‘a good point in life’ and is ‘thriving’.

Another reason apart from the personal life for the celeb to often land in headlines is her choices of clothing, not going too well for online moral police. The actor is many a time attacked by keyboard warriors for her bold outfits, which she believes ‘shows their upbringing’.

“I don’t understand why they think it’s okay to talk about my parents; about how they [my parents] are okay with the way I dress, how I show my skin,” she remarked.

“I can’t tell you how filthy they are. If I limit my comments, they start inboxing me.”

“The actor wants people to understand that she is ‘not an average Pakistani woman’. “I am a free-spirited woman. I actually found the will to follow whatever my heart desired,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention, Faryal put a break on the long-standing conjecture around her divorce in August last year, confirming that she is ‘single’. “Yes, it’s true. I mean, I am single but this isn’t something to be discussed,” she detailed.

