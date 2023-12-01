Faryal Talpur shortlists PPP candidates for general elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Faryal Talpur has shortlisted the party’s potential candidates for the general elections 2024, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Faryal Talpur has shortlisted three candidates from each constituency in Karachi for the upcoming polls.

The sources knowing the matter further said, that Talpur will also shortlist the PPP candidates from Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Larkana, while the final decision of awarding tickets will be taken by her brother, the former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

The election campaign of the party is underway as February 8 is coming nearer.

Separately, Asif Ali Zardari has formed different committees to reach out to ‘electables’ and other political players to formidably place the party in the 2024 elections.

He has formed committees in provinces for dialogue with politicians.

Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and Sajid Toori will be the members of a committee in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For Sindh, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah and for Baluchistan Chengez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Ali Baloch are members of the committees.