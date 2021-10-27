Fascist BJP regime has crossed all limits in IIOJK: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris on Kashmir Black Day and said that the fascist BJP regime has crossed all limits of brutality in the occupied territory, ARY NEWS reported.

In a series of messages from his personal Twitter handle, the prime minister said that today, Pakistanis and Kashmiris across the world commemorate Kashmir Black Day when Indian troops landed in Srinagar to occupy and subjugate Kashmiri people.

“Since that black day in 1947, the illegal Indian occupation has failed to undermine the Kashmiris struggle for freedom,” he said.

Today, Pakistanis & Kashmiris across the world commemorate Kashmir Black Day, when Indian troops landed in Srinagar to occupy & subjugate Kashmiri people. Since that black day in 1947, the illegal Indian occupation has failed to undermine the Kashmiris struggle for freedom. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 27, 2021



He lamented that the fascist BJP regime has crossed all limits of brutality in occupied Kashmir, regularly committing crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocidal acts against the brave and steadfast Kashmiris.

Read More: ‘PAKISTAN TO OBSERVE KASHMIR BLACK DAY ON OCTOBER 27’

“Despite brutal suppression, Kashmir’s freedom movement has continued to grow,” he said and added that Pakistan will always remain steadfast in its support for the Kashmiris’ just cause until the grave injustice done to the people of the territory ends and Kashmiris are able to exercise their right of self-determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions.

Pakistan will always remain steadfast in its support for the Kashmiris’ just cause until the grave injustice done to the people of IIOJK ends and Kashmiris are able to exercise their right of self-determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 27, 2021

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!