Fashion designer shot dead during robbery attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: A fashion designer was shot dead by unidentified assailants during an apparent robbery attempt near Kashmir Road in Karachi on Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Salah Shaikh, 46, had been returning home on a motorcycle after work out at a gym when the incident occurred near China Park within the jurisdiction of Jamshed Quarters police station.

According to police, two suspects riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch his mobile phone. When he resisted, the assailants opened fire, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Family members said the suspects also snatched his purse and cash before fleeing the scene. They added that Shaikh had previously been robbed at the same location a few days earlier and had visited the police station several times to register a complaint about the earlier mobile phone snatching incident.

Relatives said the victim lived near Martin Road Imambargah and had no known personal enmity with anyone. They described him as a fashion designer and the fourth among six siblings.

Police said an investigation into the incident has been launched and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.

The victim’s family has demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers, criticizing police for failing to curb street crime in the area.