Burning fast-food outlets Won’t Help Palestine – So What Will?

When you see the news coming out of Gaza – the pictures of homes destroyed, families broken – how can you not feel something twisting in your gut? That deep ache of anger, sadness, and feeling powerless… it hits hard here in Pakistan, just like it does everywhere else. You see people suffering, and your first thought is, ‘I have to do something.’ You want to show you stand with them, demand justice for Palestinians. And really, feeling that outrage is completely human. It’s the natural way to react when you witness such terrible injustice.

But lately, we’ve seen things happen here at home – like attacks on international fast-food restaurants owned by Pakistanis, or unsettling stories of families being intimidated simply because they seem “Western” – that force us to pause and ask a tough question: Is this really helping? Does lashing out at businesses or people within our own communities actually do anything positive for the cause of Palestine?

That feeling of frustration, of wanting to strike back against symbols tied, however loosely, to countries perceived as supporting the violence in Palestine, comes from a real place. But let’s be honest: damaging a local fast-food joint – one owned by a fellow Pakistani, staffed by Pakistanis, feeding Pakistanis – doesn’t change a single political decision in Washington or Tel Aviv. It doesn’t stop a bomb. It doesn’t deliver aid to a desperate family in Rafah.

Who does it actually hurt? It hurts the Pakistani business owner trying to make a living. It hurts the Pakistani workers who might lose their jobs. It creates fear and division right here, in our own streets. It’s an act of desperation, maybe, but it’s firing blanks in the wrong direction.

And when that anger spills over into harassing or bullying families here because of how they dress, where they’ve travelled, or assumptions about their lives, it takes an even uglier turn. That’s not standing up for justice; it’s turning on each other. It replaces solidarity with suspicion, community with fear. How can we champion human rights for Palestinians if we trample on the rights and dignity of our own neighbours? It just doesn’t add up. Real support – the kind that actually helps – looks different. That deep well of empathy and anger we feel needs to flow into actions that can make a genuine difference, not just burn themselves out in destructive outbursts.

So, what can we do responsibly?

First, let’s focus on what people really need right now. There are incredible, brave aid organizations working on the ground in desperate conditions. Finding reputable charities and sending donations – money, supplies, whatever we can manage – directly helps feed people, provide medical care, and offer some comfort. That’s tangible support, not just symbolism. Second, use your voice effectively. Talk to people, share accurate information (and push back against fake news). Let your elected officials know where you stand. Demand policies that respect international law and push for a real, just peace. Join peaceful protests and awareness campaigns. Keep the focus on the actual issues facing Palestinians and the political solutions needed, not on creating chaos locally. Knowledge and steady advocacy are powerful tools.

Third, if we talk about economic pressure, let’s be smart about it. Instead of random vandalism, look into established, focused movements like Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS). These target specific companies directly involved in supporting the occupation or violating rights. This takes research and commitment, not just a momentary burst of anger against an easy target.

Fourth, and maybe most importantly, live the values we’re fighting for. The struggle for Palestinian rights is about justice, dignity, and basic humanity. We undermine that very cause if we abandon those principles here. Standing up against intimidation in our own communities, respecting others even when we’re angry, and sticking to peaceful means aren’t weaknesses – they show the strength and moral clarity this cause deserves. Attacking ourselves isn’t resistance; it’s shooting ourselves in the foot.

The pain in Palestine is real, and it should move us to act. But let that action be guided by compassion channeled into constructive efforts, not just raw rage that harms our own people. Damaging local property doesn’t build pressure; it just breaks things we might need tomorrow. Intimidating fellow Pakistanis doesn’t free Palestine; it just makes our own society a little less free, a little less safe.

Let’s make our solidarity real. Let’s channel our shared feelings into concrete help, into thoughtful advocacy, and into a deep, unwavering stand for what’s right – for justice and dignity. That commitment needs to reach the Palestinians enduring incredible hardship, but it also needs to shape how we treat each other right here. That’s how we show our support truly matters. That’s how we can truly honour the cause