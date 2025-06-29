Vin Diesel reveals ‘Fast & Furious’ release date, Paul Walker’s character’s return

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel has revealed when the final entry in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise will arrive in theatres.

Speaking at FuelFest in California, the actor said that the final title will hit the theatres in April 2027, and will reunite his Dominic Toretto with late Hollywood actor Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner.

“The studio said to me, Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious April 2027? I said under three conditions. The first is to bring the franchise back to LA. The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing,” he said.

The Hollywood actor added, “The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner. That is what you’re going to get in the finale.”

Paul Walker starred alongside Diesel in the original and five more films before he lost his life in a tragic car crash in 2013 at age 40.

After the late Hollywood actor passed away during the filming of ‘Furious 7,’ his brothers, Caleb and Cody, stepped in as body doubles to finish the remaining scenes featuring Brian O’Conner, with Paul’s face digitally recreated using visual effects.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel, who has led all but one ‘Fast & Furious’ film since starting the franchise in 2001, confirmed that the film will be set in Los Angeles, where the original film took place.

While he confirmed the return of Brian O’Conner in the ‘Fast & Furious’ finale, Diesel did not reveal any details about how the character will be brought back to the franchise.