Fatal Accidents Claim Four Lives Across Karachi; Six Others Injured

KARACHI: At least four people were killed and six others injured—three of them critically—in various accidents across Karachi, ARY News reported.

The city’s heavy traffic continues to claim lives, as two individuals, including a young girl, were crushed to death by a trailer and a water tanker in separate incidents.

Near Korangi’s Bilal Chowrangi, a water tanker struck a motorcycle, killing a young girl and leaving her father wounded.

Both were shifted to a nearby hospital. Speaking to media representatives at the facility, the grieving father shared that his daughter was a student and a pillar of support for the family. Following the accident, an angry mob reportedly beat the tanker driver before handing him over to the police.

In a separate road accident, a trailer collided with a vehicle, resulting in one fatality and five injuries.

According to rescue sources, three of the injured remain in critical condition and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Additionally, rescue officials confirmed that two girls succumbed to their injuries on Sunday following a vehicle fire near Karachi’s Khudadad Colony two days ago.

The deceased have been identified as Areeba and Nimra. Nine other individuals were injured in that fire incident.