Fatal Multi-Vehicle Pile-up on M-9 Claims 13 Lives Near Kathore

KARACHI: At least 13 people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured after an oil tanker, a bus, and a Suzuki van collided on the M-9 Motorway near Kathore, ARY News reported.

According to police, the impact caused the oil tanker to overturn, spilling fuel across the road. Several victims reportedly fell from the bridge during the collision.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir apprised that deceased included three women, four children and two men.

Among those who fell were six women and children; many other passengers were found injured on the road, several of whom remain in critical condition.

Initial investigations suggest the accident was caused by a van traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The horrific crash has severely hampered traffic flow on the track leading from Hyderabad to Karachi.

Governor Sindh taking notice of the accident has called a report from

Home Minister Sindh has ordered prompt provision of treatment to the injured while he said that Rescue 1122 teams are present on the spot while rescue work is underway on the location.

He also directed the respective authorities to speed up rescue services.

Karachi recorded a sharp rise in traffic accidents, crimes, and fatalities in 2025, with rescue authorities reporting 830 deaths in road mishaps, including 650 men, 85 women, 73 boys, and 22 girls.

Injuries from traffic incidents were also high, with 11,837 citizens hurt across the city. Violent crimes surged, including 89 killed resisting robberies, 14 murdered during assaults, and 35 people sustaining injuries in attacks.

Shooting incidents claimed 407 lives, including 352 men, 33 women, 14 boys, and 8 girls, while knife attacks and brutal assaults caused 64 more deaths, highlighting growing security challenges in Karachi.

Other incidents included gas explosions, rooftop falls, train collisions, drownings, fire accidents, electrical mishaps, and suicides, prompting urgent calls for stronger traffic management, stricter law enforcement, and improved public safety measures.