Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Father allegedly kills daughter for refusing to marry man of his choice

RAWALPINDI: A father allegedly killed his daughter after she refused to marry the boy of his choice, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened in Punjab’s Mianwali on August 20 when a man allegedly shot his daughter after she refused to marry the boy of his choice.

The girl was critically injured and was shifted to Rawalpindi hospital on August 20.

After remaining 10 days in the ICU, the woman, identified as Dr Sidra Niazi, succumbed to her wounds.

Earlier on August 24, a man axed his daughter to death over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Manghopir. The man buried her daughter near his house in Manghopir after killing her over ‘honour’, police said.

Police further said, as per initial reports, the 19-year-old victim had gone missing from her husband’s house. The man informed his father-in-law about the missing of his wife.

It is pertinent to mention here that in October 2016, the joint session of parliament passed long-awaited legislation closing a loophole that allowed people who killed for “honour” to walk free.

The legislation, passed unanimously by the National Assembly, mandates life imprisonment even if the victim’s relatives forgive the murderer.

