Father kills two daughters in Karachi: police

KARACHI: A tragic incident occurred in Karachi, where a man killed his two daughters, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing police.

As per details, the bodies of two young girls were found inside a house located in North Nazimabad’s Block G, Kausar Niazi Colony.

The bodies of 10-year-old Zainab and 11-year-old Aaliya were discovered with their throats slit. The victims were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that the father is accused of killing his daughters, and evidence has been collected from the crime scene.

The police have arrested the father of the deceased girls and investigation was underway after registration of the case.

Earlier this year, a deeply disturbing incident has emerged from Rawalpindi, where a man allegedly shot and killed his daughter after she refused to delete her TikTok account.

According to police, the tragic incident took place a day earlier and a murder case has now been registered on the complaint of Head Constable Shahbaz Anjum Kayani. The accused fled the scene immediately after the crime.

Initially, the family claimed that the girl had died by suicide. However, during the investigation, police uncovered evidence that contradicted the suicide claim and confirmed that the girl was murdered.