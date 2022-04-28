Viral: Bride married to another relative after groom fails to reach on time

Maharashtra: An angry father married off his daughter to another man after the groom got too drunk and failed to reach the wedding destination on time.

The weird incident took place in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra, India.

According to local media, the wedding was to take place at 4 pm on April 22 in Malkapur Pangra village of Maharashtra state of India. However, the groom did not reach the wedding hall until 8 pm due to excessive drinking and dancing with his friends.

The bride’s mother told the local media, “The groom and his friends were drunk and came to the Mandap at 8 pm instead of 4 pm and started fighting. We got my daughter married to one of our relatives.”

The drunk groom reached the Mandap at last, but it was too late as the bride’s father had already decided to marry her to another relative.

“The wedding ceremony was supposed to be on April 22, the groom’s side were busy dancing. The wedding time was at 4 pm but they reached the venue at 8 pm. So, I got my daughter married to one of my relatives,” the father of the bride said.

