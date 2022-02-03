Father of Maritime Affairs minister Ali Zaidi passes away

KARACHI: The father of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi passed away on Thursday after suffering from a prolonged illness, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi, the father of the PTI Sindh leader and Maritime Affairs Minister, breathed his last at a private hospital in Karachi, after being put on a ventilator a day back.

انا لله وانا اليه راجعون

He was our friend & guide. Gave us inspiration to stand up & always do the right thing. Taught his children to stand their ground. An umbrella of prayers that always protected & guided me & our family.

May Allah reward him Janat ul Firdous.

Love you Abu pic.twitter.com/HDBhx2cdiO — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) February 3, 2022



President Arif Alvi condoled over the demise of Ali Zaidi’s father and said that he had known him for a few decades. “May his soul rest in peace and may Allah grant the family strength & fortitude to bear this loss.”

I would like to condole the death of the father of my very dear friend @AliHZaidiPTI

Had known him for a few decades. May his soul rest in peace and may Allah grant the family strength & fortitude to bear this loss.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 3, 2022



PTI Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman expressed grief over the demise of Ali Zaidi’s father and prayed for his higher ranks in Jannah.

