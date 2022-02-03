Thursday, February 3, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Father of Maritime Affairs minister Ali Zaidi passes away

test

KARACHI: The father of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi passed away on Thursday after suffering from a prolonged illness, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi, the father of the PTI Sindh leader and Maritime Affairs Minister, breathed his last at a private hospital in Karachi, after being put on a ventilator a day back.


President Arif Alvi condoled over the demise of Ali Zaidi’s father and said that he had known him for a few decades. “May his soul rest in peace and may Allah grant the family strength & fortitude to bear this loss.”


PTI Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman expressed grief over the demise of Ali Zaidi’s father and prayed for his higher ranks in Jannah.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.