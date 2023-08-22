Father-son duo killed in grocery store firing

JHELUM: A father-son duo was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place at a grocery store in Jhelum on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police said that a man namely Faisal alias Pehelwan has killed the father-son duo. The slain persons were identified as Nasir Mehmood and Muhammad Yameen.

The firing incident took place at a grocery store in Jhelum’s Ghalla Mandi area. Two more people got injured in the firing incident.

One of the wounded persons was identified as Ehsan. The rescue officials shifted the wounded persons to the Rawalpindi hospital.

The attacker fled from the crime scene. Police said that the gun attack was apparently carried out on personal enmity.