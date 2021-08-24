Father suspects murder as 14-year-old bride dies next day of wedding

BATTAGRAM: A 14-year-old bride has died the next day of her marriage in Allai Tehsil and the bereaved family claims she was murdered, ARY News reported.

She minor girl was married off to a 13-year-old boy. Our newly married daughter was killed, the father of the deceased minor bride says.

District Battagram police have lodged the complaint into the case and said they have sent the evidence for a forensic report.

Minor boys allegedly rape four-year-old girl in Lodhran

In a separate case of rampant sexual offenses against minors in the country, a four-year-old girl was earlier last week allegedly raped by two minor boys aged 12 and 13 in the fields in Lodhran district of the Punjab province.

According to police, the suspects took the girl to the nearby fields in Lodhran and sexually assaulted her. “Both of them are aged 12 and 13 years old,” they said adding that they later left the girl at the fields.

She was later shifted to a district hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police said they have arrested one of the suspects involved in the episode. “The other suspect will also be arrested soon,” the district police officer (DPO) said while urging the citizens to play their role in overcoming and identifying such incidents.

The incidents of children being sexually assaulted in parts of the country have been reported frequently despite laws being in place to deal with such issues.