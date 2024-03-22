25.7 C
Karachi
Friday, March 22, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Father, two children dies in tragic collision in KP

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Father along with two children, lost their lives while two women sustained injuries in a tragic collision between a car and a truck near Nisatta Interchange, Charsadda, ARY News reported on Friday.

A man and two children lost their lives after a speeding car collided with a truck near Nisatta Interchange.

After getting the information related to the accident, the rescue sources rushed to the scene and shifted two women to a hospital in Peshawar, where the condition of the victims was said to be critical.

last week, at least one woman was killed and two others sustained injuries after being hit by a car in Karachi.

As per details, the incident occurred on Defence Morr Akhtar Colony Road in Karachi where a speeding car hit the three sisters.

The accident resulted in the death of a woman identified as Iqra, whereas her two sisters Noreen and Ambreen were injured.

The police officials said that the incident occurred when the three sisters were hit by a speeding car while crossing a road.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.