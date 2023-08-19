‘Stop crimes and torture’: Mariyam Nafees hits out at child labour

Actress and model Mariyam Nafees condemned the minor housemaids Rizwana and Fatima’s cases by appealing to the general public that they should stop hiring children for domestic work.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Mariyam Nafees took to the social media application Instagram to share her views on the issue. In a video message, the actress asked people to refrain from hiring them as caretakers for their offspring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@mariyam.nafees)

Sharing statistics, Mariyam Nafees wrote that approximately 3.3 million children in Pakistan are engaged in child labor. She added that it deprives them from their childhood and basic rights such as health and education.

The A-lister wrote, “We as a society collectively need to put a stop to the heinous crimes and torture they go through every-single-day. They’re mistreated. They’re abused. They’re raped. They’re killed!”

She said people end this menace by raising their voice against those who commit such crimes, adding that a complaint can be registered against them.

Moreover, the actress added that one can sponsor a child’s education, and contribute in making schools for them.

“You can help set up a school to teach them. You can volunteer a few hours to teach at an underprivileged school,” the actress concluded.

Related – Wahaj Ali speaks up against child labour, abuse