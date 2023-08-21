Fatima case: ‘Prime suspect associated with international gang’

KHAIRPUR: The counsel of Fatima murder case claimed that the prime suspect in Fatima murder case is associated with an international gang, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plaintiff’s counsel urged to block the CNIC of prime suspect Asad Shah and his wife Hina Shah as they are linked with an international gang as well.

He said that police are providing facilities to the prime suspect Asad Shah and he is kept in a house at night.

Read more: Fatima case: DIG Sukkur confirms ‘sexual assault’ on minor maid

Earlier, DIG Sukkur division, Javed Jiskani said the medical report has confirmed the physical and sexual assault of Fatima. The top court further said DNA samples have been collected from the residents of Ranipur Haveli and after the report, the culprit, who raped Fatima will be identified.

Yesterday, Police arrested the medical superintendent (MS) of the Ranipur Rural Health Centre Ali Hassan Wassan for facilitating the prime suspect Asad Shah and hiding facts in the housemaid Fatima murder case.

Ali Hassan Wassan – the medical superintendent (MS) of the Ranipur Rural Health Centre arrested by police on different charges related to the Fatima torture and murder case.

Wassan had allegedly facilitated the prime suspect Asad Shah by transporting Fatima’s body via an ambulance without conducting the post-mortem. The accused was also facing charges of hiding facts in the case.

Medical report

The medical board has apprehended rape of child maid Fatima, who was killed in Ranipur Haveli, quoting a top police official.

“We have decided to take remand of the under investigation former SHO, head muharrir, doctor and compounder,” DIG Jiskani said. “The accused will be booked in the case to water down facts and burial of the victim without a post-mortem,” a top police official said.

DIG Police Sukkur said that the orders have been issued to rescue the children, present in the Haveli. “A police camp will be set up in the haveli to collect DNA samples of all persons,” police official said.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the body of Fatima was in its initial phase of decomposition. “Her face was blue on the one side and green on the other,” according to the report.

“There were torture marks on the body including eyes, waist, forehead, feet, knees and hands.” Some samples have been sent to the lab for micro-biology tests,” report said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in Khairpur, ten-year-old Fatima lost her life due to apparent violence, and videos displaying signs of abuse on the innocent girl’s body had also surfaced. Fatima used to work at the house of a prominent figure.

In the video, the child can be seen suffering in distress at the employer’s house, and later, Fatima’s body was buried without a post-mortem examination.