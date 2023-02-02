Fatima Effendi cherishes memories with latest video

The latest video of actor Fatima Effendi and her husband Kanwar Arsalan is going viral on Instagram.

The ‘Betiyaan‘ star uploaded the video on her account. The clip showed the actor “cherishing memories” with her celebrity husband. The couple were in stylish clothing.

“Nothing lasts forever, at least we got these memories 💕” the caption of the viral video read.

To note, Fatima Effendi married actor Kanwar Arsalan in 2012. They are parents to sons Almir and Mahbir.

Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan have millions of Instagram followers. The celebrity couple takes to the platform to share family pictures with fans and admirers. Here are some of the pictures.

On the acting front, she is currently playing Hadiya in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘. The drama is about the societal issue of treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings.

It tells the story of Safdar (Babar Ali), a Pakistani-American well-settled man, getting his spoiled son Faizan (Arez Ahmed) married to his friend’s well-educated daughter, Hadiya. Now, Hadiya gets to face difficult times in her life.

The cast also features Nadia Khan, Tania Hussain, Laiba Khan, Rimsha Ahmed, Inayat Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin and Shaista Jabeen.

Moreover, she has also worked ‘Betiyaan‘, ‘Zindaan‘, ‘Mera Aangan‘ and ‘Pulsirat‘.

