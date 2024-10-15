Fatima Effendi, husband Kanwar Arsalan perform Umrah

Pakistan showbiz’s real-life couple Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan have performed Umrah together.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, actor-restaurateur Kanwar Arsalan posted pictures with his wife, prominent actor Fatima Effendi, from outside the Masjid al-Haram, to share that the couple has performed Umrah together.

“Alhamdulillah, completed Umrah in 2024 – truly a blessed year,” wrote the ‘Chandni Begum’ actor in the caption of the two-picture carousel post.

“Words can’t describe the feeling of being called to the house of Allah. May Allah (SWT) grant everyone the opportunity to experience this beautiful journey,” he added.

On the other hand, the ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ actor posted a solo picture of herself and simply captioned, “Alhumdulillah best day.”

She also shared another picture of herself and her sister, Marium Effendi, on her stories.

Thousands of their social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the posts and extended their heartfelt wishes for the celebrity couple in the comments section, asking them to remember them in their prayers.

It is to be noted here that actors Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan tied the knot in 2012. The couple shares two sons together, named Almir, 11 and Mahbir, 6.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Effendi was last seen in TV serials ‘Tera Waada’ and ‘Adawat’ earlier this year.