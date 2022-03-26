Fatima Effendi requests ’empathy’ for divorced couples!

Actor-model Fatima Effendi has reacted to divorce reports of star couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir – requested social media users to be more empathic towards them.

Soon after the reports of two ‘being legally divorced’ started doing rounds on social media, fellow celebrity of the Showbiz industry, actor Fatima Effendi took to her Instagram stories, requesting people to be more empathic towards couples going through such tough times.

On Thursday, ‘Zindaan’ actor shared a text story on the photo and video sharing application, which read: “I have so manyyy couples around me that have been divorced but dont belong to the showbiz fraternity. Hence their cases are not highlighted and only actors are blamed for normalising divorce.”

“When will everyone understand that no one in the world would get married and divorced just for the heck of normalising it?” Pointing out to a fact further, Fatima added that divorce is a ‘painful process’, equally for celebs as well as common people.

“Common people get divorced too, for them their relatives’ questions become a pain,” celeb weighed in on the situation. “But for public figures the whole world becomes a jury.”

Furthermore, she requested people to ‘spare such couples alone’ in the ‘tough time’, and show more ’empathy’ towards them.

‘Angna’ actor Azfar Rehman was among the celebs as well who joined Fatima, to request ‘compassion and privacy’ for couples during the time.

“Divorce is a very difficult decision to take especially when the world knows about you and your spouse,” he noted. Azfar further urged the netizens to ‘act responsible’ and not ‘bombard’ celebs going through a divorce, with ‘hurtful questions’.

