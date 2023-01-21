Fatima Effendi shares heartwarming post

The stylish pictures of prolific actor Fatima Effendi are going viral on social media.

Fatima Effendi shared the viral pictures on her Instagram account. The clicks showed her posing for the camera in an orange and black kurta along with dark blue shalwar.

She asked Instagram users to give captions for the two-picture gallery.

The celebrity has close to three million Instagram followers. She posts visuals of her personal happenings and professional endeavours.

Earlier, she shared a video of her from the sets of the drama ‘Betiyan‘. Moreover, the pictures of her in a purple outfit became a hit.

On the work front, she won applause for her recent performance as Fiza in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Betiyaan‘. She is winning the audience with her new project, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘. The play– written by Sadia Akhter and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan – targets the burning question of society “Is Marriage The Solution For Every Problem?”

She plays the protagonist Hadia opposite male leads Arez Ahmed (Faizan) and Inayat Khan (Razi).

In the serial, Hadia gets married to Faizan because of a misunderstanding between Hadiya and Razi.

The cast also includes Babar Ali, Nadia Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Rimsha Ahmed, Shaista Jabeen and Tania Hussain.

‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘ airs daily at 7PM PST only on ARYDigital.

