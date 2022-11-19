Fatima Effendi’s ‘Betiyaan’ post gets interesting reply from Fahad Sheikh

Fatima Effendi recently shared a picture from the sets of popular ARY Digital play “Betiyaan” with a hilarious caption and guess what, her on-screen husband replied to the post.

The actor, looking visibly tired in the picture, wrote in the caption that “Danish ki khidmat kar kar ke Fiza halkaan hogai🤯 Feedback se thori hosla afzai kardein“, upon which her co- actor Fahad Sheikh (who plays Danish) also jokingly replied that ” yr tumhara farz nahi hai fiza tum azad ho … Lekin agar kar hi rahi hu tu ek cup coffee banado;”

The 38th episode of “Betiyaan” showed Danish (Fahad Sheikh) getting into a car accident when talking to her character Fiza about his relationship on the phone while driving.

He undergoes an operation and is being taken care of at home. She has been looking after him since then.

Today, Fatima Effendi shared the viral picture on her account. The actor was lying on a bed in a dashing kurta shalwar, writing that Fiza is tired of taking care of Danish upon which Fahad Sheikh replied this is not your duty but if you are doing so, then make me a cup of coffee.

It is pertinent to mention that Fatima Effendi recently thanked fans for making the drama a hit with a viral Instagram reel.

“Betiyaan” is a story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed (Muhammad Ahmed), going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters Fiza (Fatima Effendi Kunwar), Aiza (Mahenur Haider), Hania (Qudsia), Anum (Tania Hussain) and Komal (Emaan Khan).

The drama, written Asma Sayanio and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7PM PST.

