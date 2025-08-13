web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Fatima Fariro case: SHC grants bail to prime suspect Asad Shah

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench on Wednesday granted bail to three accused in the high-profile murder and rape case of child domestic worker Fatima Fariro, who died at Ranipur’s Pir Haveli.

Justice Khalid Hussain Shahani, heading a single bench, announced the reserved verdict, approving the bail of Pir Asad Shah, Pir Fayyaz Shah, and Hina Shah against surety bonds of Rs500,000 each.

The court also barred the accused from leaving the country and directed them to submit their passports.

The case gained national attention after disturbing video clips surfaced on social media, showing Fatima with severe torture marks struggling to sit on her bed before collapsing. A medical report confirmed both physical and sexual assault, citing injuries on her eyes, waist, forehead, feet, knees, and hands.

Following the incident, several individuals, including the three granted bail, were arrested and charged in connection with the crime.

