Fatima murder case: Court sends accused on13-day judicial remand

KHAIRPUR: A local court on Thursday sent the accused on judicial remand in the murder case of child maid Fatima Phuriro in Ranipur Haveli, Khairpur, ARY News reported.

Pir Asad Shah, Pir Fayyaz Shah, Hina Shah and Imtiaz Meerasi were sent to Central Jail on judicial remand of 13 days in the case.

Ejaz Khaskhali, a driver of Hina Shah, was arrested from Karachi by Khairpur Police while 11 others were also taken into custody from Asad’s residence.

The 10-year-old Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death went viral on social media.

The postmortem report confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

After the incident, the police arrested the accused Asad Shah.

Earlier, Fatima’s mother complained that “SHO Khanwahin Ghani Dayo issued threats to abduct or kill me”. “He is using filthy language against my late daughter,” she said.

“SHO Khanwahin police had been a henchman of Ranipur pirs,” she alleged and demanded protection against Khanwahin police officer.