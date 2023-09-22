Fatima murder case: Police ‘arrest’ Pir Fayyaz Shah

KHAIRPUR: Police on Friday ‘arrested’ Pir Fayyaz Shah, co-accused in the murder case of child maid Fatima Phuriro in Ranipur, Khairpur, ARY News reported.

The 10-year-old Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death went viral on social media.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said Fayyaz Shah was taken into custody when he was going back to his haveli after addressing a press conference.

On Thursday, an anti-terrorism court granted five days of physical remand of accused Asad Shah and co-accused, Imtiaz Meerasi in the murder case of child maid Fatima Phuriro.

Earlier, police released four accused including, SHO Ameer Chang, Dr Fatah Memon and Dr Ali Hasan Wasan. in the murder case of Fatima Phuriro who died in the Haveli of Ranipur.

The investigating officer claimed that the suspects were set free as they were not named in the FIR.

Ejaz Khaskhali, a driver of Hina Shah, was arrested from Karachi by Khairpur Police while 11 others were also taken into custody from Asad’s residence.

The postmortem report of Fatima confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

After the incident, the police arrested the accused Asad Shah.