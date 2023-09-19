Fatima murder case: post mortem report confirms torture

KHAIRPUR: The post-mortem report of murdered child maid Fatima confirmed that she was brutally tortured, ARY News reported.

As per details, the post-mortem report Fatima murder case was issued which stated that the cause child maid’s murder was torture.

The post mortem confirmed chest and head wounds on the minor maid and she was not treated after the brutal torture which resulted in her murder.

Yesterday on September 18, The authorities changed the investigation officer of high profile murder of a child maid Fatima at Haveli of influential Pirs of Ranipur.

As per details, the investigation officer in the Ranipur Haveli murder case has been changed twice in one day.

DIG Sukkur Abdul Hameed Khoso said that a high-profiling case should be investigated by a senior officer a SP or DSP.

The Case

Child maid Fatima died in gruesome conditions in the Haveli of Asad Shah in August, and a video of her death went viral on social media.

Despite passage of more than four weeks, co-accused Hina Shah, who is the wife of main accused Asad Shah, has not been arrested.

Khairpur Police recently conducted raid on Defence Society of Karachi in search of two accused of the murder.

Police raided residence of the family of influential Pirs of Ranipur at Khayaban-e-Shamsher for arrest of two nominated accused in the crime, Hina Shah and Fayyaz Shah, at the residence of Niaz Shah, a brother of Fayyaz Shah.

However, no person was arrested in police raid. “Mobile phones of the accused have been turned off to avoid arrest,” police said.