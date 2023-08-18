Fatima murder case: Special medical board constituted

A special medical board has been constituted to probe into the Fatima murder case following the directives of the caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Maqbool Baqar, ARY News reported.

Two more members from Karachi have been included to the special medical board that has been tasked to probe into the Fatima murder case, said Caretaker Sindh CM Maqbool Baqar in a statement.

The new members include police surgeon Dr Samia and Dow University’s Professor Zakiuddin. The caretaker CM vowed that the family of the minor girl Fatima will be served justice and the government will hold a thorough inquiry to penalise the culprits.

Earlier, after the court granted permission to exhume the grave of the minor maid – Fatima – a police picket deployed near the girl’s grave.

According to the details, the local police swung into action on the report of the unusual activity near the victim’s grave.

Following a plea to the court for permission to exhume the grave, the family members are concerned that the victim’s Fatima’s resting place could be tampered with, and her remains might disappear.

In an effort to secure the scene and ensure the integrity of the grave, a temporary police picket was established at the burial site.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohail Khoso emphasised the need to preserve any potential evidence and maintain the sanctity of Fatima’s grave.

Earlier to this, Khairpur’s judicial magistrate on Thursday granted 4-day physical remand of Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, a member of the influential Pirs of Ranipur, in a case pertaining to the alleged torture of an underage domestic worker in Sindh’s Ranipur.

The prime suspect Pir Asad Shah Jeelani was arrested by the Khairpur Police after he was accused of torturing his 10-year-old maid Fatima Furiro to death.

The suspect was produced before Judicial Magistrate Sobho Dero as police sought 15-day physical remand of the accused.

The magistrate police plea and send the accused to jail on 4-day physical remand.

The issue initially came to light after video clips of Fatima’s body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl is seen struggling to sit up on her bed but soon collapses.