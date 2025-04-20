Fatima Sana captains ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Team

Four players from Pakistan’s unbeaten side have been named in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Team of the Tournament.

According to ICC, Muneeba Ali, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal are each selected, with Fatima named as captain.

They are joined by three players from the West Indies and two apiece from Bangladesh and Scotland in the line-up selected by a panel consisting of event commentators Andrew Leonard, Marina Iqbal, Kainat Imtiaz and Joel Manning.

Muneeba, who scored 223 runs including half-centuries against Scotland and Bangladesh, is picked as one of the openers alongside Hayley Matthews, who enjoyed a strong tournament with bat and ball.

Matthews made an unbeaten century in a losing cause in the West Indies’ opening match against Scotland and finished by scoring the second fastest half-century in women’s ODI history against Thailand, reaching the landmark in 21 deliveries on her way to a 29-ball 70.

The 27-year-old also topped the wicket-taking charts with 13 scalps, including four-wicket hauls against Scotland and Ireland.

Bangladesh’s Sharmin Akhter is picked at three after a consistent tournament which saw her score half-centuries against Thailand (94 not out), Scotland (57) and the West Indies (67), finishing with 266 runs at 66.50.

She is followed by the competition’s leading run-scorer and Player of the Tournament, Kathryn Bryce, who backed up scores of 91 against Pakistan and 60 against Thailand with a majestic 131 not out against Ireland, her first ODI century. She also took six wickets across the Qualifier.

Nigar Sultana takes the gloves after playing an integral role in the three victories which ultimately secured Bangladesh’s progress to the Women’s Cricket World Cup, notching consecutive scores of 101, 51 and 83 not out.

She is followed by the skipper, Fatima, who shone with bat and ball as Pakistan won all five of their matches to top the table and secure their own place at the main event later this year. She scored 106 runs – including an unbeaten 62 against Thailand – and took 12 wickets at 12.25, while going at fewer than four runs an over.

The West Indies duo Chinelle Henry and Aaliyah Alleyne are included in the lower middle order. Henry made 46 not out against Ireland and 51 not out against Bangladesh before blasting five sixes in a remarkable 17-ball 48 in their win over Thailand.

Alleyne took 12 wickets, including four for 39 against Bangladesh, two clear of Katherine Fraser and Nashra Sandhu, who are also selected.

Scotland star Fraser, took three-wicket hauls against both the West Indies and Thailand, also chipping in with valuable runs, while Nashra took wickets in every match, including three apiece against Ireland and Thailand.

Sadia Iqbal rounds out the team after taking nine wickets at 16.22 and going at just 3.84 runs an over, providing a consistent performer for the hosts.

Rabeya Khan, who took three wickets in Bangladesh’s pivotal win over Ireland and six overall, is named as 12th player.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier – Team of the Tournament