I am a Shahrukh Khan fan but Aamir…’: ‘Dangal’ actor said THIS about co-star

Bollywood starlet Fatima Sana Shaikh, best known as ‘Dangal’ girl, calls herself a fan of Shahrukh Khan and not Aamir.

In a recent interview with a digital channel, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who started her Bollywood career as a child artist and featured alongside Shahrukh and Aamir Khan in ‘One 2 ka 4’ and ‘Ishq’ respectively, admitted that she is an SRK fan despite having her big break with the latter by playing his wrestler daughter in ‘Dangal’.

“I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan,” Shaikh said listing her favourite actors, however, she asserted, “But I feel Aamir Khan has given us a lot of films like Rang De Basanti, PK, Peepli Live, all of these films are so different.”

She also listed Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Vicky Kaushal as some of her other favourites. “Vicky is too good. What an actor. He is so good. After we shot together, I told him ‘It was really nice working with you.’ But he is kind of an actor who transforms. He is outstanding. I can’t tell you how good an actor he is,” Shaikh said of her ‘Sam Bahadur’ co-star.

“He is such a good co-actor, gives cues, always there, there is no drama, no tantrums, very simple guy. He is very talented. I think of our generation, he is the best actor. I truly feel that,” she added.

In the female actors, Shaikh said that Priyanka Chopra is her favourite for the kind of versatility.

