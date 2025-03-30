WATCH: Fatima Sana shares video of Shawwal moon sighting from plane

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana shared a heartfelt video of Shawwal moon sighting alongside her teammates as Pakistanis gear up for Eidul Fitr 2025.

The Shawwal moon was sighted across Pakistan on Sunday, marking Monday, March 31, as the first day of Eidul Fitr in the country.

The Shawwal moon was observed in Islamabad, provincial capitals, and other cities, where citizens saw the moon with the naked eye.

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana and her teammates, however, sighted the moon from a surprising spot.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team all-rounder took to Instagram to share a video of her flying in an airplane when one of her teammates pointed to the crescent moon from the window of the plane.

All of the team players are seen in the viral video celebrating in joy and extending greetings.

“From our [Pakistan women’s cricket team] fam to you and your families, Eid ka Chaand Bohat Mubarak!” she wrote in her Instagram post.

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, set to take place from April 9 to 19 April at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA ground in Lahore.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team will play their first game on April 9 against Ireland, followed by their second game on April 11 against Scotland at the LCCA.

The hosts will play their third game against West Indies on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan will face Thailand in their fourth game on April 17 at Gaddafi Stadium, while their final group stage match will be against Bangladesh on April 19 at the LCCA ground.